Republic party to participate in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Republic party is going to participate in the early parliamentary elections of Armenia aimed at implementing its programs and ideas, party chairman Aram Sargsyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“I want to thank all those who believed in the mission and success of the Luys alliance. I apologize that the alliance doesn’t exist anymore. Be sure that individually as well we will act for the benefit of the state and people, and there is no alternative on this matter. The Republic party will participate in the snap parliamentary elections in order to implement its programs and ideas”, he said.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan