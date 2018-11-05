US grants South Korea waiver on Iranian oil imports amid sanctions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. South Korea has been granted a waiver from the United States on Iranian oil imports just as U.S. sanctions against Tehran come into force, a South Korean government official said on Monday, Reuters reported.

South Korea, a U.S. ally and one of Asia’s biggest buyers of Iranian oil, asked Washington for “maximum flexibility” last week, after some of its construction firms cancelled energy-related contracts in the Islamic republic due to financing difficulties.

Under U.S. law, exceptions can be granted for up to 180 days.

The US unleashed its "toughest ever" sanctions against Iran on Monday, as the Trump administration reinstated all sanctions removed under the 2015 nuclear deal, targeting both Iran and states that trade with it.

They will hit oil exports, shipping and banks - all core parts of the economy.

Thousands of Iranians chanting "Death to America" rallied on Sunday, rejecting calls for talks.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed to sell his country's oil and break the sanctions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan