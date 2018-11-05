17 Palestinians arrested by Israel at West Bank

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli military has arrested 17 Palestinians overnight November 5 in West Bank.

The Palestinians are suspected in ‘terrorist activities, public terror and violent disturbances against civilians and soldiers’, according to Jerusalem Post.

The situation along the Palestine-Israel zone escalated in September of 2015, and since then more than 50 Israelis and several foreigners were killed in a total of 400 attacks involving gunfire, stabbings, IEDs, according to TASS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan