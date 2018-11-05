Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

17 Palestinians arrested by Israel at West Bank


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli military has arrested 17 Palestinians overnight November 5 in West Bank.

The Palestinians are suspected in ‘terrorist activities, public terror and violent disturbances against civilians and soldiers’, according to Jerusalem Post.

The situation along the Palestine-Israel zone escalated in September of 2015, and since then more than 50 Israelis and several foreigners were killed in a total of 400 attacks involving gunfire, stabbings, IEDs, according to TASS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration