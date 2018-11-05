Media Literacy Week announced in Armenia’s schools November 5-9

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of education and science and the Media Initiatives Center announce November 5-9 as Media Literacy Week in all schools of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Acting minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan called on all school children to be actively engaged in the process.

“Disinformation is a lot at all directions, and it’s very important for our school children to be literate, and our desire is for the media literacy to be taught starting from school”, the acting minister said live on Facebook.

Media Literacy Week is celebrated every year in different countries of the world by UNESCO’s initiative, with various educational programs and events.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan