Italy floods death toll reaches 30

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in Italy’s floods has reached 30, local authorities said. The death toll rose as rescuers discovered a family of nine, including a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 15-year old, all dead in Sicily.

The family’s home was destroyed by the floods, and only three people managed to survive by climbing up a tree. 12 people died in Sicily alone.

Sicily’s prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio described the situation as a ‘total disaster’.

