Italy floods death toll reaches 30
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in Italy’s floods has reached 30, local authorities said. The death toll rose as rescuers discovered a family of nine, including a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 15-year old, all dead in Sicily.
The family’s home was destroyed by the floods, and only three people managed to survive by climbing up a tree. 12 people died in Sicily alone.
Sicily’s prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio described the situation as a ‘total disaster’.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
