‘Millions’ of Iranians rally in anti-US protests as Trump administration unleashes ‘toughest ever’ sanctions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Thousands in Iran are demonstrating in the streets against the new US sanctions.

Protesters are chanting “death to the USA”, Sky News reports. Demonstrators have burned posters depicting Uncle Sam and president Trump.

According to Iranian state-run news agencies, millions have taken part in the mass protests across the country.

On November 4, a demonstration took place in Tehran to mark the 39th anniversary of the 1979 US embassy capture. This incident sparked US sanctions and end to diplomatic relations. The protests took place outside the building which formerly housed the US embassy, which is now the “Espionage Museum”.

Demonstrators were chanting both anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans.

The US unleashed its "toughest ever" sanctions against Iran on Monday following a wave of protests across the oil-rich country.

The Trump administration reinstated all sanctions removed under the 2015 nuclear deal, targeting both Iran and states that trade with it.

They will hit oil exports, shipping and banks - all core parts of the economy.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan