President Sahakyan, acting PM Pashinyan discuss military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia

STEPANAKER, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting in Stepanakert on November 5 during which they discussed issues relating to steady enhancement of the Defense Army's fighting efficiency, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, current situation in the borders, domestic and foreign policies of the two Armenian states and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the corresponding spheres, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, Armenian acting defense minister Davit Tonoyan, Armenian acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan, chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, heads of the Artsakh Republic relevant agencies and other officials.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan