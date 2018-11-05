Mkhitaryan, Djorkaeff attend charity gala dinner in London

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of London’s Arsenal, has participated in a gala-dinner of the AGBU’s London office.

Mkhitaryan received an award during the event.

Mkhitaryan was joined by his mother and sister during the evening. Businessman Michael Vardanyan’s daughter Betty Vardanyan was also with the Mkhitaryans.

French-Armenian football legend Youri Djorkaeff was also in attendance.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan