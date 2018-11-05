S. Korean, U.S. to resume marine exercise

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. South Korea and the United States will this week resume battalion-level marine exercises that have been suspended as part of efforts to help facilitate a detente with North Korea, Seoul military officials said Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It will involve 500 troops from the South Korean Marine Corps and the U.S. III Marine Expeditionary Force stationed in Okinawa.

The Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) exercise has been suspended for six months since May as the two countries engaged in diplomacy with North Korea.

"The KMEP will start from November in accordance with the South Korea-U.S. annual plan," a Marine official said. "It is an annual tactical combined forces training aimed at maintaining our joint defense posture."