Pashinyan and Artsakh’s president visit on-duty border troops

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited several sections of Artsakh’s eastern border on November 4 to get acquainted with the military service process and the existing situation, Sahakyan’s office said.

Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, Armenia’s director of National Security Service and other government officials joined the leaders in the visit.

On November 5, Pashinyan and Sahakyan held a meeting in Stepanakert to discuss a broad range of issues concerning the Armenia-Artsakh cooperation.

Both sides attached importance to strengthening ties and deepening partnership between the two countries in different directions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan