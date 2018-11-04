Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

“Our name is Armenian Army” - Pashinyan, intel chief, Artsakh leadership visit troops


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared a selfie on his Facebook account together with soldiers, director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Artsakh’s defense minister Lyova Mnatsakanyan.

“And our name is the Armenian Army,” Pashinyan said in the caption.

He did not specify when or where the photo was taken.

As reported earlier, Pashinyan said Friday he will take a brief vacation for the weekend.  

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration