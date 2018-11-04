“Our name is Armenian Army” - Pashinyan, intel chief, Artsakh leadership visit troops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared a selfie on his Facebook account together with soldiers, director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Artsakh’s defense minister Lyova Mnatsakanyan.

“And our name is the Armenian Army,” Pashinyan said in the caption.

He did not specify when or where the photo was taken.

As reported earlier, Pashinyan said Friday he will take a brief vacation for the weekend.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan