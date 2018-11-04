“Our name is Armenian Army” - Pashinyan, intel chief, Artsakh leadership visit troops
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared a selfie on his Facebook account together with soldiers, director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Artsakh’s defense minister Lyova Mnatsakanyan.
“And our name is the Armenian Army,” Pashinyan said in the caption.
He did not specify when or where the photo was taken.
As reported earlier, Pashinyan said Friday he will take a brief vacation for the weekend.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:17 “Our name is Armenian Army” - Pashinyan, intel chief, Artsakh leadership visit troops
- 11:12 ‘A sector of challenges and changes’ – caretaker minister of labor and social affairs congratulates social workers on professional holiday
- 10:59 Lusavor Hayastan Party to run for parliament individually
- 10:14 “Shine bright, my caring friend”, “Heroes never die” – Retired athlete Robert Emmiyan’s touching goodbye to friend Yuri Vardanyan
- 11.03-16:39 President Sarkissian signs the law on announcing amnesty
- 11.03-16:17 Civil Contract Party to participate in early parliamentary elections with My Step block
- 11.03-15:28 NSS Armenia exposes clandestine group engaged in drug trafficking
- 11.03-14:35 Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter on Yuri Vardanyan’s demise
- 11.03-13:38 Azerbaijan fires nearly 800 bullets in the direction of Armenian border guards in a period of a week
- 11.03-13:27 Number of Government vehicles to be significantly reduced
- 11.03-12:35 We did our best to strengthen relations between Armenia and Vatican – Mikayel Minasyan
- 11.03-11:47 SRC presents list of 1000 major tax payers of Armenia - Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine leads the list
- 11.03-11:10 European Stocks - 02-11-18
- 11.03-11:09 US stocks down - 02-11-18
- 11.03-11:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-18
- 11.03-11:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-11-18
- 11.03-11:06 Oil Prices - 02-11-18
- 11.02-21:29 OSCE MG Co-chairs emphasize importance of sustaining a climate of trust for intensive negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
- 11.02-20:59 If there was at least one war prisoner in Armenia, the Armenian side would be ready for exchange
- 11.02-20:05 Armenia’s acting Defense Minister meets with Armenian peacekeepers in Lebanon
- 11.02-19:51 Emil Tarasyan appointed Chief of Staff of President’s Office
- 11.02-19:45 Mikael Minasyan recalled from position of Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See, the Portuguese Republic and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
- 11.02-19:18 Ural Airlines to restore Volgograd-Yerevan direct flights
- 11.02-18:49 Artsakh’s President sends condolence letter to Yuri Vardanyan's family
- 11.02-18:46 Valery Semerikov says the issue of CSTO Gen-Sec. can be discussed during upcoming session of Collective Security Council
- 11.02-18:31 Acting First Deputy PM participates in regular session of CIS Council of Heads of Government
- 11.02-17:45 Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan offers condolences to Yuri Vardanyan’s family
- 11.02-17:40 Armenia has likely candidates for CSTO Secretary General, says acting FM
- 11.02-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-18
- 11.02-17:28 Asian Stocks - 02-11-18
- 11.02-17:01 ‘It’s important not only to talk about peace, but also to act for the sake of it’ – Armenian President to Azerbaijani delegate
- 11.02-16:40 President Sarkissian extends condolences over death of weightlifting legend Yuri Vardanyan
- 11.02-16:35 Armenia’s acting PM to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council session in Astana
- 11.02-16:12 Valery Semerikov to temporarily fulfill duties of CSTO Secretary General
- 11.02-15:59 BREAKING: CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov dismissed by Collective Security Council
12:56, 10.30.2018
Viewed 3439 times Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future
13:08, 11.02.2018
Viewed 3399 times Weightlifting legend, ex-ambassador Yuri Vardanyan dead at 62
14:33, 11.01.2018
Viewed 1729 times Pashinyan presents vision for normalization of relations with Turkey
14:00, 11.02.2018
Viewed 1575 times Russian FM Sergey Lavrov weighs in on possibility of involving Artsakh as negotiations party in NK conflict settlement talks
10:01, 11.02.2018
Viewed 1528 times Armenian authorities approve U.S. motion on extraditing Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz