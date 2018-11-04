‘A sector of challenges and changes’ – caretaker minister of labor and social affairs congratulates social workers on professional holiday

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan has addressed a congratulatory message to social workers on their professional holiday – the Social Workers Day.

“Since 2009, November 4 is marked as the Social Workers Day in the Republic of Armenia. Social work has passed a long path, during which its goals and issues have become clear. That is, to provide comprehensive assistance, support people and families who are at a difficult time in their lives, inspire confidence for their own strengths and capabilities, assuring that they themselves can change their lives and lifestyle.

Social work is a sector of challenges and changes, while social workers are people gifted with high human qualities and professional skills, the focus of whose work are people, and the goal – improvement of peoples’ quality of life. Being a social worker isn’t simply a profession, it is a lifestyle, a daily work requiring patience.

One of the priorities of the ministry of labor and social affairs is to make the establishment and development process of the institution of social worker more qualitative, regulated, targeted and purposeful. In this context, the introduction and sustainability of an integrated social services system has a great role, which should create the type of environment, conditions and toolbox for social work and social workers that would enable to maximally realize the mission of social workers – to assist the citizens who truly need it.

Dear social workers, you are the representatives of our state toward whom trust also develops trust towards the state, social protection and tomorrow.

I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your professional holiday and I wish you good luck in your honorable and difficult work,” Tandilyan said in the congratulatory address.

