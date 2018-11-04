“Shine bright, my caring friend”, “Heroes never die” – Retired athlete Robert Emmiyan’s touching goodbye to friend Yuri Vardanyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian athletes have expressed their final words and condolences over the passing of retired weightlifting legend Yuri Vardanyan (pictured above).

“Since you [passed away], I feel some kind of an emptiness around me, an unspeakable coldness, the irreversible absence of a valuable and close friend. [Shine bright], my caring friend, glorious and legendary weightlifter. Heroes never die, they get eternalized in our hearts…..you too are immortal, dear Yurik,” renowned retired long jumper Robert Emmiyan said in his final goodbye.

Emmiyan is known for setting a European record in May 1987, when he scored a 8.86 metres long jump result in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia.

Olympic silver medalist, World and European Champion, Greco-roman wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan also expressed condolences on Vardanyan’s death.

“Unfortunately one of the brightest of greatnesses of the Armenian sports has left us,” he said. “Tens of thousands of children and young people took up sports because they wanted to be like Yuri Vardanyan. One can speak endlessly about Yuri Vardanyan the athlete. And a lot will still be spoken. Rest in peace, legend,” he said, in part.

Armenia’s legendary retired weightlifter and retired politican Yuri Vardanyan died at the age of 62 on November 2.

