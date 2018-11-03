President Sarkissian signs the law on announcing amnesty

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the law adopted by the National Assembly of Armenia on declaring amnesty for criminal cases on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Erebouni-Yerevan and the 100th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the 1st Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan