Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter on Yuri Vardanyan’s demise

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter on the occasion of the demise of prominent Armenian weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the letter particularly runs as follows,

“It was with deep grief that I learned about the demise of prominent weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan.

Yuri Vardanyan is a sportsman who conquered more titles than any other of our sportsmen. He is the greatest Armenian weightlifter of all times. It’s impossible to imagine the glory of Armenian sports and its international reputation without him.

Yuri Vardanyan's sporting feats have given us many unforgettable moments of excitement and pride for our athletes and inspire youngsters to follow his example.

I extend my condolences to Yuri Vardanyan's family members, relatives, colleagues and thousands of his fans”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan