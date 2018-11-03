Azerbaijan fires nearly 800 bullets in the direction of Armenian border guards in a period of a week

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime over 100 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of October 28-November 3, during which over 800 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army of Artsakh keep full control of the situation and continue to confidently carry out their military duty.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan