Number of Government vehicles to be significantly reduced

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is making efforts to reduce the number of Government vehicles, ARMENPRESS reports Chief of Prime Minister’s Staff Eduard Aghajanyan told the reporters at the National Assembly after the discussion of the state budget of 2019.

“In general, our Government pursues the path of optimization of all the processes. At the momentwe are working in the direction of reducing the number of government vehicles. Soon the Government will bring forward a proposal, according to which the government vehicles will be significantly reduced”, Aghajanyan said.

Aghajanyan added that they will try to minimize the social impact on the drivers.

Aghajanyan also mentioned that if the Government takes drastic measures and makes reductions in all the directions, there will be serious social impact. “There are no calculations at the moment yet, but the activities of the new Government will be aimed at the optimization of the state system”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan