We did our best to strengthen relations between Armenia and Vatican – Mikayel Minasyan

“Dear friends and colleagues. Today, I am completing the duties of the Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See. It was a great honor and responsibility for me to be the first Resident Ambassador of Armenia to Vatican. During those years we did our best to strengthen the relations between Armenia and Vatican and for serving the interests of Armenia in the direction of preservation and dissemination of our culture and history.

I am thankful to Pontifex Maximus for his special warm attitude and support towards Armenians and Armenia. I am thankful to all my colleagues from Armenia and the Holy See for the effective cooperation. See you later”, reads the announcement of Mikayel Minasyan.

He also published a footage showing the works done during the years of his tenure. “The staff of the Armenian embassy to the Holy See has made a short film showing the most important episodes of the 5 years of our work”, Minasyan wrote.

