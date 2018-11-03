SRC presents list of 1000 major tax payers of Armenia - Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine leads the list

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has published the list of top 1000 tax payers of the third quarter of 2018, according to which over 672 billion AMD has been collected during the first 9 months. According to the state budget of 2018, I trillion and 248 billion AMD is planned to be collected during the entire year.

ARMENPRESS reports Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine leads the list of the top 1000 tax payers with 32 billion 795 million and 664 thousand AMD paid in January-September of 2018. Gazprom Armenia is the second in the list with over 30 billion 371 million and 579 thousand AMD paid. Grand Tobacco is the 3rd, nearly 27 billion 680 million and 118 thousand AMD paid.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan