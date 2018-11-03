Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

European Stocks - 02-11-18


MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 2 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.44% to 11518.99 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.32% to 5102.13 points, British FTSE is down by 0.29% to 7094.12 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.30% to 1134.80 points.




