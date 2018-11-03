LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 november:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.58% to $1978.00, copper price up by 0.52% to $6048.00, lead price up by 3.52% to $1953.50, nickel price down by 0.34% to $11635.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $19075.00, zinc price down by 0.16% to $2525.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 23.53% to $45500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.