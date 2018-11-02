Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Armenia’s acting Defense Minister meets with Armenian peacekeepers in Lebanon


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia’s acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, who is in Lebanon on a working visit, met with Armenian peacekeepers, ARMENPRESS reports spokesman of the Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan made a post on his Facebook page.

The acting Minister greeted the servicemen and thanked for their conscientious service. Davit Tonoyan was accompanies by Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




