Emil Tarasyan appointed Chief of Staff of President’s Office

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Emil Tarasyan has been appointed Chief of Staff of the President’s Office, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

Tarasyan was the Deputy Chief of the Staff of the President’s Office before. In 2016-18 he was athe Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments, in 2014-16 – the Deputy Minister of Economy.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan