Ural Airlines to restore Volgograd-Yerevan direct flights

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. After 3 years of hiatus Volgograd airport restores flights to Armenia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, General Director of Volgograd International Airport Sergey Dmitriev announced.

Ural Airlines has been registered since December for implementing flights to Yerevan, Tashkent and Dushanbe. The flights will be implemented twice a week with Airbus 320 airplanes.

He added that the main passengers of the flights will be labor migrants. “Now they use ground traffic which is long and not so safe”, he said.

Flights from Volgograd airport to Yerevan took place in 2014-2015, but then stopped.

