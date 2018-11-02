Valery Semerikov says the issue of CSTO Gen-Sec. can be discussed during upcoming session of Collective Security Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov does not rule out that the issue of the General-Secreatry of the organization will be discussed during the upcoming session of the Collective Security Council, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Semerikov noted that Yuri Khachaturov’s relieving from the post will not affect the organization's activities.

“How can it affect if we work based on the decisions of the Collective Security Council? We will continue working like before”, he said.

At the same time Valery Semerikov said that the heads of the CSTO member states will decide from which country the next Secretary-General of the organization will be. He did not exclude that the issue will be discussed during the session of the Collective Security Council on November 8.

By the decision of the CSTO Council Yuri Khachaturove has been relieved from the post of the Secretary-General.

Charges are pressed against Khachaturov in Armenia over March 1 case.

