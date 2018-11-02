Artsakh’s President sends condolence letter to Yuri Vardanyan's family

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed a condolence letter to Yuri Vardanyan's family on November 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the letter runs as follows:

"I have learnt with deep sorrow about the untimely death of world-renowned heavyweight sportsman, many times champion of Olympic Games, World and Europe Yuri Vardanyan.

Yuri Vardanyan's contribution to the development of international sport is significant. Winning Olympic, World and European championships numerous times, holding dozens of world records, being recognized as world's best heavyweight athlete, he always kept high the reputation and honor of the native country and people, served his expertise and knowledge for the development and prosperity of the Republic of Armenia.

He had a unique attitude towards Artsakh and carried out significant work for the development of physical culture and sport, making Artsakh recognizable worldwide. For his great merit in this cause Yuri Vardanyan was awarded with the Artsakh Republic "Mesrop Mashtots" Order.

In the hour of irretrievable loss on behalf of the Artsakh people, the authorities and on myself personally I offer a deep message of condolences and support to the relatives and friends of the deceased, to our compatriots and Yuri Vardanyan's admirers, wishing them endurance and tenacity.

The name of the legendary heavyweight athlete will be etched in gold in the history of the Armenian people."

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan