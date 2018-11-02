Acting First Deputy PM participates in regular session of CIS Council of Heads of Government

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the regular session of CIS Council of Heads of Government.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, first the heads of the CIS delegation met with the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during which the interlocutors exchanged ideas not only on bilateral cooperation between the member states, but also the cooperation in the sidelines of international organizations and integration units.

Afterwards, the narrow-format meeting of the Heads of Government of the CIS member states took place, followed by an expanded format meeting. Ararat Mirzoyan gave a speech during the narrow-format meeting.

He highlighted the raising of the effectiveness of the cooperation in the sidelines of the CIS and deepening of ties in various directions, and noted that it’s necessary to take practical steps for realizing the potential of the CIS in terms of development of regional cooperation.

During the expanded-format meeting the acting First Deputy PM of Armenia signed 5 documents and a dozen of decisions on behalf of Armenia.

