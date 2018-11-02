Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan offers condolences to Yuri Vardanyan’s family

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has extended condolences to the family of Yuri Vardanyan on the legendary retired weightlifter and former politican’s death.

“It was with great sorrow that I learnt about the passing of legendary athlete, USSR, Europe and World weightlifting champion, Olympic champion, public figure and statesman Yuri Vardanyan,” Sargsyan said in his condolences to the family of Yuri Vardanyan, who died today at the age of 62 in the United States.

“The sports heights achieved by Yuri Vardanyan have been a source of admiration and inspiration for all Armenians. Following his example, numerous Armenian young people made a decision to be dedicated to [professional] sports. I am happy that I had the chance to personally know Yuri and closely cooperate with him.

At this difficult moment of loss, I express my deepest condolences to Yuri Vardanyan’s family, relatives, friends, all representatives of the great sports family and his many thousands of fans”, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said, according to his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan