Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-18

YEREVAN, 2 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.30 drams to 486.85 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.21 drams to 556.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.41 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.42 drams to 634.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 265.30 drams to 19270.69 drams. Silver price up by 1.86 drams to 226.18 drams. Platinum price up by 289.79 drams to 13336.01 drams.