President Sarkissian extends condolences over death of weightlifting legend Yuri Vardanyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences over the death of legendary weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“I learned with a deep sorrow about the death of one of the legends of the Armenian sport, famous weightlifter, Olympic Champion Yuri Vardanyan.

Yuri Vardanyan was an example for many in the Armenian sport world. With his Olympic and world records he proved that what is impossible is just a challenge which can be overcome, that what is impossible can become possible.

His achievements were raising our national spirit and fortifying the character and will. We lost the sport legend, and I warmly remember my personal meetings with him. He was also an active participant of public and state life and was always with the Homeland with his minds and programs.

I extend my sincere condolences to Vardanyan’s family, relatives and share their grief and sadness.

Yuri Vardanyan’s bright memory will always remain in our hearts and souls”.

Yuri Vardanyan has passed away on November 2 at the age of 62.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan