Armenia’s acting PM to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council session in Astana

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan on November 8, Armenpress reports citing the CSTO website.

The Collective Security Council includes heads of CSTO member states – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Armenia will be represented by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the session.

The heads of state will discuss several issues in a narrow format meeting, and the next issues of the agenda will be discussed during the plenary session which will be attended by the foreign ministers, ministers of defense, secretaries of security council of the states, as well as acting CSTO Secretary General Valery Semerikov.

Before the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the joint session of the foreign ministers council, council of defense ministers, committee of secretaries of security council will be held during which 24 issues will be discussed, 15 out of which will be submitted for the discussion of the heads of member states.

The members of the Collective Security Council will discuss issues relating to international and regional security, the mutual cooperation of the member states within the organization and international arena.

Given the fact that Kyrgyzstan will assume the CSTO chairmanship for 2018-2019, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will introduce the country’s priorities during the chairmanship at the upcoming session.

