Valery Semerikov to temporarily fulfill duties of CSTO Secretary General


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov temporarily assumed the duties of the CSTO Secretary General, according to the CSTO website, reports Armenpress.

Yuri Khachaturov has been dismissed from the position of CSTO Secretary General by the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council.




