BREAKING: CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov dismissed by Collective Security Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov has been dismissed, according to the CSTO website.

“At the decision of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, Y. Khachaturov is dismissed from the position of Secretary General of the organization,” CSTO said.

Deputy Secretary General Valeriy Semerikov has temporarily assumed the duties of Secretary General.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Earlier Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said that “Armenia will most likely recall” Yuri Khachaturov from the position of CSTO Secretary General.

The foreign ministry then clarified that replacing an incumbent Secretary General requires consensus among all member states.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan