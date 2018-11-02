Political scientist considers dissolution of Parliament end of change of power

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan says the dissolution of the Parliament is the end of the change of power which started in April-May 2018, reports Armenpress.

“The situation of today was expected. The previous situation, when the government was represented by the old political force, could not last long”, Iskandaryan told reporters, adding that there is no need to believe in politics, it is necessary to analyze the politics and understand what is taking place.

He added that at this stage it is important what will happen after the upcoming parliamentary elections, since according to him, contradictions in the new government’s camp are possible.

Snap parliamentary elections of Armenia will be held on December 9, 2018.

