Armenia, Lebanon sign military cooperation agreement


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister Davit Tonoyan and his delegation arrived in Lebanon on a working visit on November 1, the defense ministry said.

Lebanon’s minister of defense Yacoub Sarraf greeted Tonoyan at the Beirut airport.  The two ministers held a brief discussion upon greeting each other.

On November 2, acting defense minister Davit Tonoyan visited the ministry of defense of Lebanon.

After the welcoming ceremony, Tonoyan laid a wreath at the memorial of the martyred soldiers of Lebanon.

During a working meeting Tonoyan and Sarraf discussed joint cooperation projects, regional and international security matters.

At the end of the meeting, Armenia’s acting defense minister and Lebanon’s defense minister signed a military cooperation agreement.

Afterwards the Armenian delegation visited the Armenian contingent of the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




