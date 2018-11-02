Alaverdi Copper Factory sooner or later will be either upgraded or closed – acting deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Alaverdi Copper Factory sooner or later must be upgraded or closed, acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan told reporters during the opening of ArmProd EXPO 2018 17th international exhibition, reports Armenpress.

Avinyan said the problem is not linked with the government, it’s mainly linked with the judicial case between the Teghut CJSC and VTB Bank. “We are trying to reach the logical solution of the problem as soon as possible, and at the moment the talks are moving forward positively, and I think that we will reach that solution in the nearest future”, he said, adding that at this stage the continuation of the Factory’s operation, as well as upgrading and environmental issues are being discussed.

Asked at what stage are the talks with the Chinese company on constructing a new cooper factory, the acting deputy PM said at this stage active works are being held with the Chinese partners. “The session of inter-governmental commission with China will be held in November, and I think certain developments will take place. The project is quite large and has its own complications, but the government expressed readiness to make all efforts for the process to take place and the project to be environmentally safe”, he added.

