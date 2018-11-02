Tax burden to be reduced to certain extent in terms of income, profit taxes – Avinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The tax burden will be reduced to a certain extent in terms of income tax and profit tax, acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told reporters today during the grand opening of the ArmProd EXPO 2018 international exhibition.

Avinyan said that the reduction will create more favorable conditions for business operators. “The general program will be aimed at creating exporting incentives. Our potential is in this very sector, and we must develop our exporting potential,” Avinyan said.

The acting deputy PM said that the government is working on an inclusive economic growth project, which will be the basis of the future government’s program in the event of being elected, and the campaigning program.

“We are currently developing a very clear strategy aimed at the development of agriculture, and within this strategy all possible subsidize programs that will enable to subsidize capital investment, and not loans, will be discussed. This refers to establishing new gardens, installation of irrigation systems, installation of anti-hail measures and insurance, in the direction of which we will implement a pilot program in 2019,” he said.

