Acting minister Khachatryan confirms there are investors waiting for parliamentary election results

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan agrees with the view that many potential investors are waiting for the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in order to make investments in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

“I agree with Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that investors are waiting for the parliamentary elections. There will definitely be an acceleration of investment decisions”, the acting minister said.

He stated that many obviously are waiting for the election results.

The acting minister said that according to estimates the gross accumulation in the economy will increase by 6% next year.

He said all investment actions are being carried out where there is predictability.

