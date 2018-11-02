Acting minister of sports and youth affairs offers condolences on death of legendary weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of sports and youth affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan sent a letter of condolences on the death of legendary weightlifter, Olympic, World and Europe champion Yuri Vardanyan, the ministry told Armenpress.

In the letter the acting minister expressed his deep sorrow over the athlete’s death, offered condolences to Vardanyan’s family, relatives and friends.

Yuri Vardanyan has passed away on November 2 at the age of 62 in the United States.

