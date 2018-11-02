Acting defense minister Davit Tonoyan arrives in Lebanon on working visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan arrived in Lebanon on a working visit, his spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Acting minster Tonoyan was welcomed by Lebanese defense minister Yacoub Sarraf at the airport. The two officials had a brief discussion after the welcoming ceremony. Today, on November 2, Davit Tonoyan visited Lebanon’s defense ministry, laid a wreath at the memorial of fallen soldiers. Thereafter, the acting defense minister and his Lebanese counterpart had a working meeting.

During the meeting joint cooperation programs, regional and international security issues were discussed. At the end of the meeting the officials signed an agreement on Military cooperation.

Thereafter, Davit Tonoyan visited the location site of the Armenian peacekeepers”, the spokesperson said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan