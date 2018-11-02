Acting minister of justice comments on criticism around pardoning Sasna Tsrer’s 2016 police station attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of justice Artak Zeynalyan has commented on the criticism around the fact that the recently initiated clemency will cover the gunmen who seized a police station in Yerevan in 2016.

The attack took place in summer of 2016 when the gunmen identifying themselves as Sansa Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) stormed a police station and took hostages. Three police officers were killed.

Speaking at a news conference today, Zeynalyan emphasized that this isn’t the first time that this kind of a clemency is granted in Armenia. “You remember the 2009 pardon for the March 1 events defendants. Meaning this isn’t something new. If it is about a differentiated approach, then the lawful conduct or lawful right is envisaged by the criminal code and correctional legal acts. This is entirely an exception, this is an entirely differentiated approach.

The clemency act is a group of differentiated approaches, it isn’t a law, this isn’t an obligation by the state that should be fulfilled. As I have said earlier, this is a [favor], a privilege, and the privilege is implemented by the state within its discretion and opportunities, within the framework of political orders from the society, within the framework of commitments,” he said.

He emphasized that a balance of laws exists here.

“If you noticed we have attempted to maintain this balance in numerous points, in conditions of all stakeholders, including also in conditions of conflicting interests. We have also envisaged the protection of the rights of those killed, hostages and those who suffered bodily injuries. This clemency won’t be applied if they object”, he said.

“We’ve tried to maximally balance it”, he added.

He said that the clemency will be initiated as soon as the president will sign the bill that was passed in parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan