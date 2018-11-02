Pashinyan takes unpaid leave for three days
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on an unpaid leave from November 2 until November 4, according to his office.
Earlier today Pashinyan said on Facebook that he will have a brief vacation until Monday.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
