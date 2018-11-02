Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Pashinyan takes unpaid leave for three days


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on an unpaid leave from November 2 until November 4, according to his office.

Earlier today Pashinyan said on Facebook that he will have a brief vacation until Monday.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration