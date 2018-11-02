Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Kamo Areyan appointed chief advisor to Yerevan Mayor


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, Kamo Areyan has been appointed chief advisor to the Mayor, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

Earlier Kamo Areyan has been relieved from the position of first deputy mayor of Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




