Trump plans to sign trade deal with China at G20 summit
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump wants to sign a trade agreement with China during the upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit, Interfax reported citing Bloomberg.
The summit will be held from November 30 to December 1 in Argentina, Buenos Aires.
According to sources, Trump tasked the Cabinet to draft possible trade deal with China. Several agencies are participating in the preparation of the draft document.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
