Trump plans to sign trade deal with China at G20 summit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump wants to sign a trade agreement with China during the upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit, Interfax reported citing Bloomberg.

The summit will be held from November 30 to December 1 in Argentina, Buenos Aires.

According to sources, Trump tasked the Cabinet to draft possible trade deal with China. Several agencies are participating in the preparation of the draft document.

