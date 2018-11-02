US executes inmate by electric chair for first time since 2013

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A Tennessee man who murdered two people in 1984 was executed Thursday, becoming the first inmate in the United States in five years to die in an electric chair, CNN reports.

Edmund Zagorski, 63, had two last words: "Let's rock."

Relatives of the two men Zagorski killed attended the execution. They chose not to speak to the media.

The convict’s last-day appeal to the US Supreme Court was denied.

Nine U.S. states have death by electric chair as an alternative to lethal injection. In 2014, Tennessee became the first state to make use of the electric chair mandatory when lethal injection drugs are unavailable.

By Tennessee law, any person convicted of a capital offense before January 1, 1999 may choose electrocution.

Zagorski's electrocution was the first in the US since 2013, when Virginia killed a man who murdered two people.