Armenia’s acting FM, Iranian Ambassador discuss bilateral and regional agenda

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the foreign ministry said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the bilateral and regional agenda, as well as the regional conflicts.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan