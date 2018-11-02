Active phase of CSTO Enduring Brotherhood 2018 drills underway in Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The active phase of the joint drills of the Joint Peacemaking Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "Enduring Brotherhood-2018" has started at the Sverdlovsky Range near Yekaterinburg, TASS reports.

An Armenian military contingent is also participating in the drills as the country is part of the CSTO.

“National contingents of the CSTO countries are carrying out a peacemaking operation on the territory of the "enemy state," which is not a CSTO member. Servicemen will perform joint tasks to control the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the zone of responsibility and provide support to restore peaceful life on the territories that suffered from attacks carried out by international terrorist organizations”, TASS reported on the scenario of the drills.

The press service of the Central Military District explained that delegations from Serbia and the UN are observing the peacemaking operation. "The CSTO is cooperating with the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations on the possibility of using the CSTO’s potential for the benefit of the UN. A corresponding roadmap on the possibility of implementing this area was developed," the press service noted, according to TASS.

The military contingents from six CSTO member states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan - as well as an operation group of the CSTO Joint Headquarters, police forces and departments of the emergencies ministries of these countries are taking part in the "Enduring Brotherhood-2018," which started on October 30 and will run until November 2 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

About 1,300 people in total are taking part in the maneuvers, along with 300 vehicles, 20 aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles. Representatives for the International Committee of the Red Cross are also taking part in the drills. "Enduring Brotherhood" is being held for the seventh time and for the second time on Russian territory.

