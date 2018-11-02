U.S. President Donald Trump says he will restrict asylum rules with executive order

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. United States President Donald Trump said November 1 he would sign an executive order "next week" aimed at restricting US asylum rules, CNN reports.

He also suggested that the US troops he dispatched to the US-Mexico border could fire on someone in the migrant caravan if the person threw rocks or stones at them.

In a speech at the White House about immigration, Trump recycled many of the talking points he touts on the campaign trail -- but offered little in the way of concrete ways to address the problems he embellished.

Trump said his administration is finalizing an executive action that would limit asylum claims to legal ports of entry, claiming migrants frequently abuse the system by fabricating their need for asylum.

But he declined to specify how a change he described as a forthcoming executive order would work.

Asked if he envisions US troops firing on anyone in the groups of migrants, Trump told reporters at the White House: "I hope not. I hope not -- but it's the military."

"I hope there won't be that," Trump said, but added that anybody throwing rocks or stones at the military service members will be considered to be using a firearm, "because there's not much difference when you get hit in the face with a rock."

The President said he would sign an immigration-related executive order next week, but was not specific as to what it would address.

A White House aide had said earlier Thursday that Trump would unveil an executive action requiring migrants to request asylum at legal points of entry and preventing them from claiming asylum if they are caught crossing the border illegally.