Ombudsman Tatoyan addresses message on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan addressed a message on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear journalists,

November 2 is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

One of the main directions of the Ombudsman’s activity is to guarantee respect towards the profession of a journalist and ensure unobstructed professional work.

The freedom of speech and journalistic activity is one of the main indicators of democracy development in the country.

With your high title to be guided by a responsible journalism and every-day hard work you contribute to the development of democracy in the country. In particular, thanks to your work, the citizen becomes informed about the activities of public bodies and officials representing these bodies. The civilian control over the state is guaranteed by this way.

The journalist also plays a key role in promoting dissent and ensuring atmosphere of solidarity in the country. These are important pledges to overcome the challenges facing the country with an honor and ensure smooth transitions of changes.

Any encroachment against the professional activity of a journalist must meet the strong reaction of the state, and the person who violated the law should be held accountable.

The journalist must be convinced that his/her professional activity is protected by the state.

I will continue making efforts with the status of a Human Rights Defender to contribute to guaranteeing protected work for journalists”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan