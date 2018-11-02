Merkel explains decision not to run for office again

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced that she is ready to cede the way of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party to young people and enable them to assume the responsibility of the head of government.

Merkel was speaking to a student audience in Kiev, Ukraine.

“My decision is connected with the fact that for more than 18 years I am among Christian Democrats, it is necessary to at one point say – let already others assume responsibility,” she said.

She said she made the decision not to run for office again in order to enable new people with new ideas to run in the elections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on October 29 that she would not seek re-election when her term expires in 2021.

Merkel, who has been Chancellor since 2005, made the announcement during a news conference today in Berlin.

"It is time today for me to start a new chapter," Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

"This fourth term is my last term as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. In the next Bundestag election in 2021, I will not run again as Chancellor. I will not run for the German Bundestag any more, and I do not want any other political office."

Merkel told reporters that being Chancellor has been a "very challenging and fulfilling task."

Merkel also announced on Monday that she would stand down from the chairmanship of her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party after 18 years in the post. She said she won’t run again for the position during the party’s congress in December.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan